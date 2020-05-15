School nurse turned frontline worker celebrates 33 years of being a nurse

We're celebrating our local heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic. Maureen VerVaet is a registered nurse with St. Joseph Health Systems and has worked as a nurse for 33 years.

"I normally work as a school nurse but since schools have been closed, I am now working in the surge staffing with the COVID needs," VerVaet said.

VerVaet has been manning the coronavirus hotlines and while it's been difficult, she says it's also been rewarding.

She hopes the lessons we learn now last a lifetime.

"This has reinforced compassion and goodwill to one another and that's what we need," VerVaet said. "That's what we need in this world, a lot of love and understanding and compassion."