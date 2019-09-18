School corporation responds following church state violation complaints

Baugo Community Schools is responding following recent complaints by three families and a local group regarding alleged church and state violations at Jimtown High School.

Goshen News/ Northern Indiana Atheists group

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, South Bend-based Northern Indiana Atheists made a formal complaint to the Freedom from Religion Foundation regarding the violations inside a classroom and throughout the school.

The group said a classroom is full of religious propaganda. It also said the school itself has religious mural and inspirational Christian quotes.

Bryon Sanders, Baugo Community Schools Superintendent, released a statement Monday noting the allegations.

“Baugo Community Schools recognizes the dignity and rights of all of our students and will exercise great care to afford them their civil rights,” the statement concludes.

The statement said efforts will continue throughout the corporation to ensure teaching techniques indicate a clear separation between church and state.

