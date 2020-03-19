School City of Mishawaka approves changes due to COVID-19

As we all continue to make adjustments to our daily lives as the coronavirus pandemic rolls on, schools are also making changes and trying to keep employees paid.

School City of Mishawaka says students will continue with e-learning, and most of the employees will now be working at home. The school board meeting on Thursday was about getting those plans approved.

"It is my confidence that we will get through this and there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” Jeffery Emmons, Board Vice President says.

One proposed and approved changes is most employees will now be staying home.

"Other than essential personnel the default work arrangement for the School City of Mishawka personnel is to work from home beginning Monday March 23rd and until further notice,” Wayne Barker, Superintendent of Mishawaka Schools says.

The few employees allowed on school grounds will have to keep their distance from coworkers.

"Personnel in an SCM building must maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times,” Barker adds.

That social distancing already in practice at Thursday's meeting as both the board and meeting attendees sat with about 6 feet between each person.

Another hot topic at the board meeting was proposing and adopting a resolution to keep school employees paid.

"This resolution gives us permission to pay all of our employees based upon that working remotely guideline that was adopted,” Barker says.

"All the money that was coming in continues to come in and we're still able to pay those employees, the one exception possibly being food service losing a little bit of money," Alex Newman, CFO for Mishawaka Schools says.

As for those food service workers, School City of Mishawaka announcing that they will continue to offer lunch to students and will expand to offer breakfast as well. Amid all the changes, the school board giving staff, students, and families, a message of hope.

"We're very proud of each and every one of you and very very thankful that you have stepped up and helped our students in this time where everyone is terrified and you've stamped down that fear and said we're still here for you, we're still supporting you, and we're going to continue with our education,” board member Amanda Roberts says.

South Bend Schools plan to continue paying employees with "paid emergency leave" if their hours are affected by the shut downs. This is a plan they're still working through according to their website.

Penn Harris Madison schools says that all employees are being paid as normal and if they are not working in their normal capacity they'll be compensated for doing professional development from home.

These are just the latest developments as the pandemic continues to force schools, businesses and you at home to make adjustments to daily life. Stay with us right here at 16 News Now for the newest information.