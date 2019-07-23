Benton Harbor school board responds to governor's tentative plan to close HS

The Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education is pushing back -- once again -- on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's tentative plan regarding the closure of Benton Harbor High School.

This time, the board presented some additions and changes to a plan of their own at a board meeting Tuesday.

"This new plan has a really comprehensive aspect to it where we address responsibilities from a state level to district level to school board level, as well as treasury. We have some very comprehensive goals in it that I think are realistic,” Benton Harbor Area Schools interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson said.

Some of those goals include a four-year plan with specific academic benchmarks students need to meet each year.

Not to be forgotten in this plan are the teachers helping students reach these benchmarks. The plan proposes that the district will seek to replace longtime substitutes with full-time certified teachers.

"Nobody wants to send their kids to school on the first day of school and there is a substitute sitting in their class room,” former principal Rodger Triplett said.

Financially, the plan calls for the state to take on half of the school's debt, while the other half will fall back on the district to try and stabilize.

Longtime Benton Harbor resident Edward Pinkney says he will do whatever it takes to help keep the school open.

"My children graduated from this school, my wife graduated from this school, and I made a commitment to her that I would fight for Benton Harbor High School and do all I can to make sure that they don't close down,” Pinkney said.

Robinson says she is hopeful the state and the board will reach an agreement by the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

