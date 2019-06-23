Scattered showers tonight, more rain possible tomorrow

We will see scattered showers tonight, especially this evening as a warm front moves through. Rain could be a bit heavy in spots. Tomorrow, a cold front will help bring additional showers and storms to the area. It will be a little cooler with additional cloud cover; highs in the upper 70s. After the front clears tomorrow night, showers will come to an end overnight. Most of Tuesday is looking dry, but another weak cold front will move through Tuesday night bringing a chance for some showers. Temperatures will increase through Friday with humidity on the rise as well. Rain chances will be pretty low through the week, but not zero.