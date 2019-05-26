We will still see some scattered showers today, maybe a few rumbles of thunder. The biggest threat today is heavy rain, especially for areas south of US 30 where a fair amount fell this morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, staying in the 60s near Lake Michigan. Drying out and cooling down for tonight as a cold front settles south of the area. But it will come back north tomorrow. We'll start off dry, but showers and storms will return in the afternoon. Periods of scattered showers and storms continue through at least mid week..

