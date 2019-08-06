Scattered showers on the radar fizzle before noon

TODAY:

We may be fog-free, but we’re quite humid this Tuesday. High levels of humidity stretch into this afternoon with highs in the middle 80s and a heat index near 90.

Early showers on the radar will be arriving by 6am with scattered activity continuing on and off until about 11am. We’re mainly dry into the afternoon with just a few spotty pop-up showers. Mostly cloudy and warm.

TONIGHT:

Mostly to partly cloudy skies overnight. Still somewhat mild in the mid 60s overnight. We’re dry, but muggy.

WEDNESDAY:

No big changes. A mild, muggy day with mainly dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Our next best chance of showers is late Wednesday into Thursday morning.