Scattered showers continue tonight, summer returns tomorrow

It has been a cool and gloomy day for most of Michiana with heavy rain at times. Showers and maybe a rumble will still be around tonight. It will be warmer than last night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

We will have a roller coaster ride of temperatures this week, including some near record warmth. Expect a big difference in our weather as we head out tomorrow. A warm front will usher in very warm and humid air, and with highs in the mid to upper 80s it will feel like the middle of summer over the next couple days. Our next chance for rain comes Tuesday night, with rain chances lasting into Thursday. The temperatures will take a nose dive to finish off the week, getting a little below normal for the weekend.

