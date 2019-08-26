Off and on showers will continue this evening and tonight with a few rumbles possible as well. The threat for severe weather is low, but not zero, so we’ll be watching into this evening. Temperatures won’t change a bunch through tonight with low in the mid to upper 60s.
We start off Tuesday with showers as a cold front moves through, but clearing out in the afternoon. Our model hints at a few spots with a shower later Tuesday and again on Wednesday with moisture wrapping around the Great Lakes. It would be a very low chance as most of that should stay north of us. Looks like some rain chances Labor Day weekend, but nothing looks like a washout at this point. Temperatures warm up a bit the next few days, but overall we will continue to see near to below normal temps this week.
Scattered showers continue into Tuesday
