Scattered showers and storms for Sunday, possibly heavy at times

Scattered showers and storms will affect us Saturday night and pick up as we head into Sunday. Showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times as temps rise to the mid 70s. A cold front moves through Sunday night and that will cool us down a bit on Monday. Monday will also be breezy. By Monday afternoon, we'll see the sunshine return which sticks around into Tuesday. Another chance for some wet weather arrives mid-week.