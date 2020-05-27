Scattered showers and storms continue into tomorrow, but a nice weekend ahead

More of the same this evening with scattered showers and storms popping up. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible in any shower or storm that develops. Most of the activity should die down with loss of daytime heating with more quiet conditions overnight. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, but still quite humid with scattered showers and storms possible through the day. A cold front will move through tomorrow night keeping those chances for showers and a few storms into the night. It will be much cooler on Friday with lingering showers in the morning, then clearing nicely in the afternoon. The weekend is looking a little cooler than normal, but dry and with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures warm up again as we head into next week.

