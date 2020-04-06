Scammers target church members

Scammers are now sending emails that appeared to come from amazon as well as a message to church members that appeared to come from their pastor.

The fake amazon email is asking for personal financial information.

While the fake church email contained malware that infected the computers of people who clicked on prompts within the email.

The Indiana Attorney General is offered some tips to avoid scams: carefully look at the email addresses in your inbox, avoid clicking on links or email attachments and don't give out personal or financial information

