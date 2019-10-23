Say hello to Potawatomi Zoo's new white rhino

The Potawatomi Zoo announced Wednesday a male southern white rhinoceros has joined the menagerie.

The 3-year-old named Masamba comes to Michiana from the San Diego Zoo. He arrived in early October and now has access to a new habitat.

For several days after he arrived, zoo staff worked to acclimate Masamba to his new surroundings before he was allowed in his habitat.

"Having a rhinoceros at the Potawatomi Zoo is a major accomplishment and shows how much the zoo has evolved into a modern conservation and education facility," executive director Josh Sisk said in a release. "As an ambassador for his species, Masamba will help educate visitors about rhino conservation and the ecosystem they call home."

This move came from a recommendation by the Southern White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a program that oversees population management of specific species within Association of Zoos and Aquariums member institutions and to enhance conservation of each species in the wild.

At the beginning of the 20th century it was estimated that over 500,000 rhinos of all species lived throughout the world. Today there are fewer than 30,000 wild rhinos across five subspecies in Africa and Asia.

Through conservation efforts, southern white rhinos have gone from being critically endangered to the least endangered rhino species in the wild. However, continued conservation of white rhinos, or any megafauna species, is critical to the protection of a vast and varied ecosystem. Because poaching and habitat loss are the biggest threat to rhinos around the world, cooperative preservation efforts between zoos, conservation organizations, and governments in the rhinos’ native regions are essential to save this species. These groups work together to monitor population trends, protect individual herds, and responsibly care for and breed animals in human care to maintain genetically diverse bloodlines with the hope of reintroducing rhinos to their native habitats.

By housing a male southern white rhino, the Potawatomi Zoo is playing a part in rhino conservation. It frees up space for other zoos to continue rhino breeding programs and artificial insemination research. It also allows visitors the opportunity to experience a rhinoceros in person, learn about the importance of rhinos in the wild, and be inspired to share their experience with others.

