Saturday is Free Fishing Day, Kids to Parks Day in Indiana

Saturday is Free Fishing Day and Kids to Parks Day in Indiana, and the state's DNR has several events planned.

Share your love of the outdoors with a child this weekend during the annual Kids to Parks Day, May 18.

Kids to Parks Day (KTP Day) is a national day of outdoor play designed to connect kids and families with local, state, and national parks.

The day is a chance for children to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, and natural and cultural history. It also helps foster appreciation for public lands in the next generation.

Special events are taking place at State Parks throughout Indiana in recognition.

There are many opportunities to engage children in KTP Day:

— Peruse the DNR calendar for regularly planned events and specific activities related to Kids to Parks Day. See calendar.dnr.IN.gov.

— Check out the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights with 11 suggested outdoor activities every kid should do. Complete all 11 to become a Hoosier Outdoor Child. See childrenplayoutdoors.dnr.IN.gov.

— May 18 is also a Free Fishing Day in Indiana. On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents do not need a license to fish. Kids age 17 and younger do not need a license on any day. Visit dnr.IN.gov/fishfree to find an event near you.

— Get started on Hoosier Quest to earn patches and pins at stateparks.IN.gov/2418.htm.

— Check out the State Parks kids webpage at dnr.IN.gov/kids/index.htm for more ideas.

Share your photos on social media with the hashtag #KidstoParks. You can post them directly to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs.

KTP Day is sponsored by the National Park Trust and supported by America’s State Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors.

For more information on KTP Day, see parktrust.org.

To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov