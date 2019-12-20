Santa visits the Beacon Children's Hospital NICU

It's the very first Christmas for babies inside the neonatal intensive care unit at Beacon Children's Hospital, and they had a special visit from a very special guest.

Santa Claus came to visit the little ones, many of whom were born prematurely or with life-threatening medical needs.

Brittany Merrill was at the NICU Thursday with her son Grayson, who is just 3 months old. She says it's been a challenging couple of months, but she's happy to see other people working so hard to help her son grow up healthy.

"He's a very wonderful baby," Merrill said. "He's learning so much. He loves to smile, now he loves Pattycake and him seeing Santa Claus was amazing."

She says she's had a good experience so far, and it's moments like this one that make the hospital special.

