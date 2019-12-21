Santa stops by new farmer's market in South Bend

A new farmer’s market that you can shop at year round is open in South Bend and Santa is putting them on the nice list this year.

The big man stopped by the River Valley Farmer's Market on Saturday to say hello and do some arts and crafts.

This market has only been open for a couple months and they're already home to some small businesses of their own.

Organizers say they have a lot of food you might what to add to your wish lists.

“People can come in here, we still have a lot of things. We have salsas, jams, honey, maple syrup all made from our farm. So there's a lot of things they can still purchase for gifts--that they can use themselves all winter long. We also have all our produce still. Cabbages, carrots, apples, squash--things that hold all winter,” said River Valley Farmer's Market Founder Rebecca Miller.

The market is open year round on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

