Santa comes to Osceola kicking off their holiday season

Happening tonight in Osceola...Santa Clause is coming to town.

He made his arrival during Osceola's annual tree lighting.

16 News Now learned how this has become a big tradition for this small town.

No need for a rehearsal when caroling in Osceola. This is a tradition that some people here have been celebrating for more than 25 years.

“This is a very small town. It's a tight knit community and it's just nice to have a nice little community event where everybody gets together and we welcome Santa, and light the tree and open the Christmas season,” said Osceola Tree Lighting co-chair Tom Krueger.

Opening presents is one of the things these kids say they're most excited about. They say they know what to do so Santa will bring them.

“Really important to be nice to people because you're not going to get presents if you're being mean to people,” said one child waiting for Santa Makenzie Johnson.

“I'm going to ask Santa for something to hold my puppy Jackson,” said another child waiting for Santa Kalista Johnson.

Then the big man finally arrives on fire truck to light up the Christmas tree.

However, his job isn't done until every kid tells him what they want coming down the chimney this year.

While tree lighting happen in communities all across the country, this one in Osceola holds a special place in the hearts of those that make it a tradition.

“What makes it important is just bringing the community together to have an event that's like a down home tree lighting in Mayberry,” Krueger said.

Bringing big holiday cheers to their small town.

Boy Scout Troop 122 also showed up to make sure everyone was refreshed with cookies and hot chocolate.

