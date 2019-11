Santa Claus is coming to town, but not in that big red sleigh.

Instead, Old Saint Nick is speeding into the Hoosier State in an Indy car.

Santa made a speedy entrance Friday at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

The big man in red rolled up in style to officially welcome in the Christmas season.

With a wink and a wave, he met with the kids and even rode down the "Yule slide."

Santa Claus will be at the children's museum all month to help visitors enjoy the Jolly Days exhibit.