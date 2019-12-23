Santa Claus visits kids at Beacon Children's Hospital

Santa Claus came to town a little early, and he made sure to visit with local children who are in the hospital this holiday season.

The big man in red was at Beacon Children's Hospital on Monday to visit with the kids.

He brought plenty of toys, and he brought some friends from the South Bend Police Department.

The police department helped with the Christmas presents too, donating them for the occasion.

One video captured a 6-year-old patient with retired Officer Ron Glon, who works part-time for SBPD.

It was just one of many heart-warming moments that happened at Monday's special event.

