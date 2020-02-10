Sanders, Bloomberg, Buttigieg rise in primary polling

There has been a dramatic shift in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Despite adding a few points in Monday's national poll and declaring victory in the Iowa caucuses, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg finds himself in fifth place in the Democratic field.

Sen. Bernie Sanders took the lead in the latest Quinnipiac University poll at 25%. Sanders and Buttigieg have both requested recanvassing of some Iowa caucus results.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in second with 17%. Biden experienced the most precipitous drop, falling from 26% support in late January.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is in third at 15% – a 7% increase over late January results – followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is garnering 14%.

Buttigieg is now sitting in fifth with support from 10% of presumptive Democratic voters, which is a 4% increase over the poll released Jan. 28. He peaked at 16% support in Quinnipiac's Nov. 26 poll.

