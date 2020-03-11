San Mar Kennels stays open, but is on probation

Over the summer, 16 News Now reported that San Mar Kennels in South Bend reportedly failed an inspection by the Humane Society of St. Joseph County on June 3.

While the kennel has remained open since, the St. Joseph County Animal Control Commission gave them a two-year probationary period, with random inspections by the Humane Society, at a meeting Wednesday.

A former volunteer Sarah Hull said she witnessed dogs living in the dark and in cramped circumstances.

Hull also claimed the dogs had bleeding eyes and ears.

Hull is the one who initially reached out to the Humane Society to report her concerns.

The Humane Society's inspection report showed the kennel allegedly failed eight of eleven inspection criteria.

However, Bob Masters, who is the lawyer representing San Mar, said those findings were vastly different from other inspection reports that were done around that same time.

That is when Masters filed an appeal.

In the nine months, Masters said San Mar has addressed all eight failed criteria.

For example, he said San Mar added an employee to increase its capacity to care for dogs.

Masters said he and the owner are pleased with the commission's decision.

"We're very pleased indeed. I think the Animal Control Commission recognized positive improvements that San Mar has made over the past some nine months.The decision today allows San Mar to stay in business," Masters said.