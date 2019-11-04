Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign gets underway Saturday

The Christmas will soon get underway for the Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle Campaign will kick off Saturday, November 9th.

There will be 19 red kettles in St. Joseph County alone, which means, volunteers are needed to ring the bells and accept donations.

"It's a lot of fun. You’re meeting people, you're helping raise money that goes all to our Family Resource Center,” senior Kroc officer Major Monty Wandling said. “So it's just a way to again help our community, not just at Christmas, but all throughout the year."

Angel Tree also kicks off Saturday at the University Park Mall.

If you're interested in volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree, click here .

