Salvation Army Kroc Center delivers doughnuts to schools for of Doughnut Day

In honor of National Doughnut Day, dozens of sweet treats are being donated by the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend.

More than 58 dozen donuts were donated to police and fire officials, the mayor's office and various schools.

Doughnut Day was first created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor those who served with doughnuts during World War I.

This year, they partnered with the Teacher's Credit Union to honor the commitment of area teachers for all their hard work.

"They give so much every day to our children, and sometimes, it might feel like they're not appreciated or they're not seen," said Wanda Dudley, who is the Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. "... We just want them to know, we see you, we hear you. We know what you do, and we are grateful for all that you do."

By giving out delicious doughnuts on National Doughnut Day, Dudley hopes their acts of kindness will inspire others to show their appreciation to teachers just like they do.

