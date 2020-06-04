Salvation Army Kroc Center celebrates National Donut Day a day early

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is celebrating National Donut Day a day early.

This year, staffers delivered donuts to the food service workers of South Bend Community Schools, Meijer employees on Portage Avenue, the Environmental Services Team at Memorial Hospital, and so much more.

Wanda Dudley, the public relations coordinator for the Salvation Army Kroc Center, says the delicious gesture is all part of the their goal to thank and honor the commitment to the unsung heroes during the pandemic.

"We've taken it to the next level and decided to show our appreciation to some unsung heroes, people who are in our community everyday doing phenomenal things," Dudley says.

Rose Redding, who works on the Environmental Services Team at Memorial Hospital, says she is honored to know their work does not go unheard.

"We are pleased and honored to know that people care enough to think about us," Redding says.

Two Salvation Army volunteers first began what is now a Donut Day tradition back in World War I when they fried donuts in soldiers' helmets to help boost soldiers' morale.

The donuts came from Over the Top Bakery Cafe in North Liberty.

