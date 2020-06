Officials are investigating a multi-state parasite outbreak that may be linked to bagged salad mixes.

According to the FDA and the CDC, at least 122 people from seven states have gotten sick.

No deaths have been reported, but 19 people are hospitalized.

They all reported eating bagged salad mixes from Aldi's which have been recalled.

You should not eat the recalled salads, and throw it away if you're not sure.