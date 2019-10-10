Saints linebacker won’t have to pay fine; school shows support with ‘Child of God’ headbands

A Metairie Catholic school showed support to a Saints player by letting students wear headbands expressing their faith.

Demario Davis, a linebacker, was fined by the NFL for wearing a similar headband in week three of the season.

Students at St. Louis King of France School wore "Child of God" headbands to class on Tuesday (Oct. 8). On its Facebook page, the school posted pictures of students and staff along with the message, "Thank you Demario Davis for reminding us that we are all men and women of god and we should lead by example."

Students also wore their favorite Saints jersey in support of the team and Davis.

He was fined $7,000 after wearing a black headband with the words “Man of God” on it. However, he said his agent told him he won an appeal the same day the children wore the headbands. He is donating the fine money to a charity.

“So my agent just told me that I won my appeal and won’t have to pay the headband fine!! Then I see that St. Louis King France came together today to support the movement!” he posted on Instagram.

Davis said he planned to sell the headbands to raise money for charity. Wearing any gear not approved by the NFL is subject to be fined.

