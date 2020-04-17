Saint Mary's College prepares for 15th annual dance marathon

Saint Mary’s College Dance Marathon will host its 15th annual event to raise funds and awareness for Riley Hospital for Children.

Due to the coronavirus, the dance marathon will also be a virtual event.

It begins with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

Social media posts will include Riley family stories, hair cutting in honor of patients with cancer and teaching a line dance known as the "morale dance."

To experience Saint Mary’s virtual dance marathon, visit their website or Facebook page.

