Saint Mary's College has announced its next president.

Dr. Katie Conboy has been selected as the 14th president of the 176-year-old Catholic women's liberal arts college.

The current provost and senior vice president at Simmons University will succeed Dr. Nancy Nekvasil, who has served as interim president since 2018.

Conboy is familiar with Michiana, having earned a Ph.D. in English literature from the University of Notre Dame in 1986.