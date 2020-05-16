Saint Mary’s College holds virtual Commencement Ceremony

Saint Mary’s College conferred 403 diplomas to undergraduates and graduate students at their commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Commencement was held on a closed campus on Le Mans Green in front of the historic Le Mans Hall.

The 90-minute ceremony was streamed live for graduating students and their families and it featured pre-recorded and live speeches.

The name of each graduate was read aloud by Tracy White, senior academic advisor followed by conferral of degrees and charge to the class by Interim President Nancy P. Nekvasil, PhD.

