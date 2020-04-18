Saint Mary's College holds a virtual Dance Marathon event, sees success

Saint Mary's College held its annual Dance Marathon event all day Saturday.

Students who organized the event had to make last-minute changes, due to the pandemic, but it still ended up being a success.

Dance Marathon is the largest student club organization on campus.

The event creates awareness and raises money for Riley Children's Hospital.

"I wanted to become a leader...and finding Dance Marathon has definitely opened my eyes to how big the world is, and the small difference I could make for it," said Saint Mary's College Dance Marathon President, Clare Carragher.

All year, students put their hearts and souls into this event, in order to make it memorable.

While it usually takes place on campus, this year students had to think outside the box due to the pandemic.

"We were able to come together and formulate a plan that could allow us to celebrate this day in a traditional manner, even though it is virtual...Our mission still remains the same: We are a small school with a big heart, and we took this challenge and we turned it into a day just full of hope, energy and passion," Carragher said.

All day Saturday, they did a live broadcast on their website, Instagram and Facebook pages.

People could read stories about Riley kids, participate in fundraising challenges, dance and so much more.

"This is just an opportunity to get on your feet, make a difference, spread awareness, raise funds and have fun. Like this is just something different in your daily routine and you make such an impact on these kids' lives and their families' lives," Carragher said.

Students exceeded their goal and raised around $186,000 - a record high for the college.