More than $2.5 million worth of upgrades are happening at Saint Mary's College.

The efforts are just the kickoff of a major, multi-year facilities upgrade for the campus, for which the college is seeking a $51 million bond, subject to the St. Joseph County commissioners' approval.

The college's board of trustees approved the plan back in June.

Upgrades include dining hall and cafe improvements, surface renovations in Holy Cross Hall, sidewalk repair and new ramps.