Saint Mary's College Interim President Honored

A beloved leader at Saint Mary's College was recognized for her hard work and dedication Friday.

Students, faculty and staff threw a surprise farewell drive-by celebration for Interim President Dr. Nancy Nekvasil.

Nekvasil served in this particular role since 2018, but is retiring.

She will continue in other roles at the college.

She has been a member of the Saint Mary's faculty for 35 years.

People said she has been dedicated to the mission of empowering women.

The college's new president starts Monday.

