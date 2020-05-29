Saint Mary's College Interim President Honored

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved leader at Saint Mary's College was recognized for her hard work and dedication Friday.
Students, faculty and staff threw a surprise farewell drive-by celebration for Interim President Dr. Nancy Nekvasil.
Nekvasil served in this particular role since 2018, but is retiring.
She will continue in other roles at the college.
She has been a member of the Saint Mary's faculty for 35 years.
People said she has been dedicated to the mission of empowering women.
The college's new president starts Monday.