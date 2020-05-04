Elective surgeries begin at Goshen Health, Saint Joseph Health Systems

As social distancing begins to flatten the curve, Saint Joseph Health System and Goshen Health are starting to resume critical services and elective surgeries.

Safety measures are in place including COVID-free zones to separate patients, screening everyone coming in and requiring masks for everyone.

Saint Joseph will also continue to offer tele-health services.

Goshen Health will reopen 'elective services' at Goshen Hospital and the Surgery Center.

This will include limited screenings, surgeries and health care services that were paused due to the pandemic.

Patients who had been scheduled for procedures that had to be postponed are being called to reschedule.

However, patients are still encouraged to schedule virtual visits whenever possible.