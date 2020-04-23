Saint Joseph Health System offers 5 coronavirus testing sites

The Saint Joseph Health System is now offering five coronavirus testing locations.

If you want to be tested, you first need to call the Saint Joseph Health System hotline at 574-335-8560 to be screened.

Each drive-thru testing site has different days and hours that they operate.

1. Elm Road Rehab, 60205 Bodnar Boulevard, Mishawaka, IN; Mon – Fri, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

2. Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) at Northwest Family Medicine, 2930 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN; Mon – Fri, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

3. LifePlex, 2855 Miller Drive, Plymouth, IN, Mon – Fri; 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Sat – Sun, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

4. Sister Maura Brannick Health Center, 326 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN; Mon – Fri, 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

5. SJPN Peoples Clinic, 5218 Beck Drive Suite 12, Elkhart, IN; Mon – Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

