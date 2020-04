Saint Joseph Health System has built 27 intubation boxes, as it anticipates more coronavirus patients.

The boxes consist of PVC pipe and plastic drop cloths, allowing medical staff to cover patients during the intubation process, minimizing their risk of exposure to contagions.

The boxes can also be used in addition to masks while transporting patients within the medical center, further limiting exposure.

They're being used at the medical centers in Mishawaka and Plymouth.