Safety reminders on avoiding beach hazards this summer

Beach Hazards & Water Safety Awareness Week is June 7th-13th, 2020

It's important to be prepared when going to the beach.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, this summer is a dangerous one for beach goers.

"We have higher water levels, we have beach erosion, so we have smaller beach space," said Executive Director Dave Benjamin. "There's going to be a lot of beach crowding and it's really easy to lose track of a child or your friends when you're at the beach."

If you're swimming at a beach with no lifeguards on duty, it's important to always have a flotation device with you.

Never swim alone, and always designate an adult water watcher.

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, flip over, float on your back and follow a safe path out of the water.

"People have this false sense of security that you know, knowing how to swim drown-proofs a person," said Benjamin. "When the harsh reality is, 66 percent of drowning victims were good swimmers."

Avoid swimming near a pier or any other structure where strong currents form.

For more safety tips, click here .