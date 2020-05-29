Safety reminders as we head into summer

The weather is finally heating up and kids are spending more time outside.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone shared some safety reminders on 16 Morning News Now.

He recommends making sure your child has a bicycle helmet that properly fits, with reflector gear worn, especially at night.

Wearing proper sunscreen is important too, and be sure to re-apply after your kids go in the water.

And with the heat comes plenty of bugs, so applying bug spray without a lot of chemicals is important.

"People don't like to read labels" he said. "But you need to read labels so you know how to apply them and how well it will work so you're wasting your money on something that's not going to keep your kids safe."

Another reminder: making sure your kids aren't playing near any dangerous plants like poison ivy.

