Safe Place Week kicks off with Burger King fundraiser

National Safe Place Week is underway, and you can eat some great food all while helping give back to the Youth Service Bureau.

The Burger King on Western Avenue will donate a portion of their profits to Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County on Monday.

From 5 to 8 p.m., you can purchase food or a drink item in support of YSB. And while you can also dine-in, guests are encouraged to use the drive-thru in order to practice safe social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money raised on Monday will go to providing safe places for young people in crisis.

“Most students are out of school, and that can add some tension sometimes,” said Christina McGovern of YSB. “And the longer this goes on, it may be stressful for all of us. And we want to make sure to bring attention that YSB is here, that the safe place program is in place."

Young people facing a crisis at home can go to any Safe Place location in the county and receive help. Locations include Burger King, fire stations, police stations and libraries.

If a Safe Place site is closed, young people can call (574) 235-9396 or text 44357.