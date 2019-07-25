SWAT finds suspect hiding in refrigerator after LaGrange Co. standoff

Police found a suspect who had barricaded himself in a LaGrange County apartment hiding in a refrigerator after they forced their way into the apartment Thursday.

Officials say 31-year-old Travis Fullington was seen in Rome City in a silver Chrysler minivan matching the description of one that had been reported stolen.

Fullington fled police in the minivan to Topeka Trace Apartments in the 300 block of North Street in Topeka, where officers found the minivan.

A witness reportedly confirmed Fullington was inside an apartment there and had barricaded himself in with access to a shotgun and several rounds of ammunition.

Police repeatedly tried to make contact with Fullington but were unable to do so, even when an Indiana State Police SWAT team arrived.

The SWAT team eventually forced entry and found Fullington hiding in the refrigerator.

He was taken into custody, and no one was hurt. Police also recovered the allegedly stolen minivan.

In addition to allegedly being in possession of the stolen minivan, Fullington was wanted on a parole violation warrant.

