SW Michigan man crushed by farm equipment while trying to clear snow

A southwest Michigan man is dead after he was crushed underneath the skid-steer loader he was using to clear snow in Van Buren County.

Police say he was attempting to clean snow from his marijuana grow business Tuesday morning when he was crushed by the bucket of a Bobcat.

Other workers tried to save his life with CPR, but he was killed.

"An unfortunate incident dealing with a farm implement," Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said. "We get those once in a while, and unfortunately, this is another one. "

The man's identity isn't being released until the family is notified.

