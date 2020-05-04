SW Michigan dishing out meals to senior citizens

Some are stepping up to help out senior citizens during the pandemic, In Michigan they're handing out 'Quarantine Boxes' to make sure seniors are getting the nutrition that they need.

The State of Michigan purchased 10,000 meal boxes for senior citizens across the state. Today 300 of those were dished out in Southwest Michigan.

"Quarantine boxes were purchased by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and are distributed through the networks of Area Agencies on Aging in Michigan, and the Quarantine Box is intended to provide seniors with shelf-stable meals, nutrition, high-protein meals that can get them through a portion of the pandemic," Christine Vanlandingham says. She's the COO for Region IV Area Agency on Aging

It's a coordinated effort between the Region IV Area Agency on Aging and the United Way of Southwest Michigan. Making sure seniors are getting the meals they need.

"They're feeling disconnected and lonely, and this is a way for me, for our team, for volunteers, in general to really help out and reach out to those seniors to let them know someone is still caring about them," Debbie Ramirez says. She is the Director of Volunteer Engagement at United Way.

On Monday, this state-wide program in Michigan focused on Berrien, Cass and Van Buren Counties. Helping out the most vulnerable.

"But the really cool thing I think about this coordinated box is its kind of a 'hey, I got it, I don't have to think about it. I know I'm going to be fed I know I'm going to be taken care of," Anna Murphy says. She is President and CEO United Way SW Mich.

"35 food items that will provide 22 nutritious meals for a senior. It includes recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner all using items inside that box," Vanlandingham says.

Helping promote independence and nutrition for senior citizens in need during this pandemic.

"Recognizing that somebody cares enough to purchase the box, organize this with our partnership with the united way, and then the volunteer corp out there delivering it, it speaks to the heart as well as the stomach."

If you are interested in helping the United Way, just go to their website and look for opportunities on their volunteer page.