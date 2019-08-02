SUV that was on Mich. City drawbridge as it rose partially crushed

An SUV that was on a Michigan City drawbridge when it began to rise was partially crushed between the rising portion of the bridge and the stationary pavement.

An Ohio couple that was inside the SUV was not hurt, according to a Facebook post from The News-Dispatch.

The incident happened Friday afternoon on the Franklin Street bridge, which was stuck upright for about two hours while first responders puzzled over how to remove the car.

A crane eventually lifted the SUV, pulling it free.

The bridge remained open to pedestrian traffic, but it was closed to vehicles until shortly before 8 p.m. CDT, Michigan City police said.

