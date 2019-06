The National Weather Service office of Northern Indiana has determined through an in-person survey that the tornado on Sunday evening was an EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Traveling a length of 2 miles, a brief tornado formed south of US Highway 20, then moved north toward the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Inwood Road. It was on the ground from 8:38pm until 8:48pm with peak winds 115-125mph.

All of Michiana was under a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather at the time of the tornado.