STDs hit an all-time high in the United States in 2018, says CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said combined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia reached an all-time high in the United States in 2018.

The CDC reported over 115,000 syphilis cases.

Gonorrhea cases increased by five percent; the highest since 1991.

And there were 1.7 million chlamydia cases.

"And they are a serious public health issue that needs to be addressed," said Communication Manager with the Berrien County Health Department, Gillian Conrad.

Michigan has experiences between 45,000 to 51,000 cases of chlamydia annually since 2008, and in 2018 reports increased under one percent to just over 51,000, said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Gonorrhea cases climbed seventy percent since 2014, including a ten percent jump in 2018, also according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

A population most at-risk for STDs is youth between ages 15-24.

"Youth in Berrien County account for about seventy percent of all gonorrhea and chlamydia cases," Conrad said.

Conrad said some people may not even realize they have an STD.

"There's a lot of STDs that go untreated and unknown because they don't present with traditional symptoms that you may think about with sexually transmitted diseases," Conrad said.

Some symptoms include itching, burning, rashes, sores, discharge and a fever.

If STDs go untreated, the consequences are severe.

"It can cause issues with fertility. It can cause issues that are passed on to an unborn baby, if you have an STD while pregnant," Conrad said.

For 2019, Conrad said they have started to see the trends decline in Berrien County.

In Benton Harbor, they have a sexual health clinic where they do STD testing and treatment.

Conrad recommended regular testing, and reaching out to your doctor and local health department.