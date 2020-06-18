LIVE AT 7: Black, White and Blue: An open conversation about race in Michiana

On the heels of the death of George Floyd last month, protests have ignited across the country -- a rallying cry for justice and equality for all.

Michiana is not excluded from the movement which is why our Joshua Short leads a much-needed discussion on race in Michiana.

Local leaders, familiar faces and young activists make up the members of our panel. It features South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, former Notre Dame women’s basketball head coach Muffet McGraw and others.

The hour-long special “Black, White and Blue: An open conversation about race in Michiana" airs Thursday night at 7 only on 16 News Now and Facebook Live.