SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefits next weel

SNAP recipients in Indiana will begin receiving maximum benefits next week.

This is being done to help Hoosiers obtain food and support, while the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Sunday, recipients will receive their benefits via electronic benefit transfer. according to a schedule based on the first letter of their last name.

Maximum amounts per household are as follows:

- 1 person/$194

- 2 people/$355

- 3 people/$509

- 4 people/$646

- 5 people/$768

- 6 people/$921

- 7 people/$1,018

- 8 people/$1,164

- Each additional person/add $146.

