SJCPL launches online learning system 'Bendable'

The St. Joseph County Public Library is launching an online learning system full of resources.

It's called 'Bendable' and it's available for people of all ages to learn a variety of topics.

From taking online courses, finding a job, trying a new hobby or learning new technology, 'Bendable' aims at providing plenty of resources for residents.

The library says the way people learn is changing and this is a great tool to help our community.

“We wanted to find a way to address the learning needs in our community," Communications Manger for the St. Joe County Public Library Jennifer Henecke said. "'Bendable' is local and was developed here in South Bend for South Bend. It takes a look at our economy, what employers need, and also ways we want to learn. Online, small bits and pieces, structured courses, it packages all of that up in over 1100 resources for people to dig into.”

To check out ‘Bendable’, click here.