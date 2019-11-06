SJC Suicide Prevention Center Race to Save Lives

The Suicide Prevention Center will host the annual Race to Save Lives 5K, 10K and Walk for Hope on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Saint Joseph Health System - Mishawaka Medical Center.

The center's program director, Barbara Gulbranson, stopped by 16 News Now at noon to discuss the upcoming event.

The Race to Save Lives will include a 3K Walk of Hope aimed at bringing survivors together to remember loved ones and other survivors in the community.

You can register online by finding the race here.

The cost for the event is $30.