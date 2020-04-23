SJC Election Board will have only 12 voting centers, encourages mail-in ballots

The St. Joseph County Election Board met Thursday afternoon trying to get things ready for early voting and making some big changes for in-person primary voting on June 2nd.

Here at 16 News Now we told you about some of the changes happening at the state-level with regard to voting, now we're talking about right here in St. Joseph County and the next time you go vote, things could be a lot different.

One of those big changes is dwindling down the number of voting centers from around 120 to 11. That final number was discussed during Thursday's meeting.

The county election board also discussed continuing to push for voters to vote by mail to minimize crowds on election day.

Along with keeping the public safe from COVID-19 with personal protection equipment as as well as encouraging physical distancing, the board is concerned that a high in-person voter turnout could be a big problem.

So now it appears instead of having those 11 voting centers, they'll be adding at 12th and that's Ivy Tech in South Bend.

One of those people at the meeting describes their support for adding an additional location. Those in attendance did not identify themselves when providing comment. The board did move to add the 12th location at Thursday's meeting.

"I agree with Marie it really does become a question of adding a 12th location because I am concerned about South Bend making sure we can kind of spread out the number of voters, those that are closer to Ivy Tech would go to Ivy Tech and those who were closer to the Century Century and don't have a problem coming down to the central location would utilize that. That would assist South Bend with having an additional location."

Here are those locations:

Mishawaka Services Building

Century Center

IBEW on Western. Ave

Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Library

Clay High School

Palmer Community Building in Lakeville

Jackson Intermediate

LaSalle Academy

Schucker Middle School

Charles Black Community Center

John Young Middle School

Ivy Tech South Bend