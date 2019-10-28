SILVER ALERT: police looking for 6-year-old New Haven girl

An Indiana Silver Alert was issued for a 6-year-old New Haven girl.

The alert was issued on Monday for Leila Veney, who is a black female, 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 27th at 8:30 p.m., wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings and black boots. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Leila may be in the company of 34-year-old Leon Veney, a black male, 6 feet 9 inches tall, 245 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

He was driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with New Jersey license plate C82LRH.

If you have any information on Leila Veney, contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.